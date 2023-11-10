On This Day, November 10, 1975: Patti Smith releases her debut album, 'Horses'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, November 10, 1975 …

Patti Smith released her debut album, Horses, considered one of punk rock's seminal albums.

Recorded at New York's Electric Lady Studios, the album was produced by Velvet Underground's John Cale.

While it was only a modest commercial success, Horses was a critical darling and has often appeared on lists of the greatest albums of all time. It is often cited as a major influence for new wave, alternative rock and grunge artists.

In 2009, Horses was chosen by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

