On This Day, May 9, 1974: Bruce Springsteen declared “rock and roll future”

On This Day, May 9, 1974 ...

A 24-year-old Bruce Springsteen opened for Bonnie Raitt at the Harvard Square Theater in Boston. Rock critic Jon Landau was in the audience and was so impressed that in a review for Boston's The Real Paper he wrote these famous words: "I saw rock and roll future and its name is Bruce Springsteen."

Landau and The Boss struck up a friendship, and he was eventually hired by Springsteen as a record producer. His first album with Bruce was 1975's Born To Run, with Landau co-producing all of Bruce's albums through 1992's Human Touch and Lucky Town, with the exception of 1982's Nebraska.

Landau later became Springsteen’s manager, a position he holds to this day.

Springsteen, of course, proved Landau's words true. At age 74, he is still on tour, with his latest trek with The E Street Band hitting Belfast, Ireland, on May 9. He released his most recent album, Only The Strong Survive, in 2022.

