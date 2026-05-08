On This Day, May 8, 2022: U2’s Bono & The Edge play surprise acoustic set in Kyiv subway station

On This Day, May 8, 2022…

U2’s Bono and The Edge showed their support for Ukraine with a surprise acoustic performance in a subway station in Kyiv. The station was being used as a bomb shelter due to Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

The rockers were invited to perform in the city by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In a post on X, Bono and The Edge explained, "President [Zelenskyy] invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that's what we've come to do."

According to setlist.fm, their nine-song set featured performances of "Sunday Bloody Sunday," "With or Without You," "Walk On," "Pride (In the Name of Love)," "One" and more.

They also performed the Ben E. King classic “Stand By Me,” with Ukrainian band Antytila.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.