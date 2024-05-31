On This Day, May 31, 1948: Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham was born

On This Day, May 31, 1948 ...

John Bonham was born in Redditch, Worcestershire, England.

In 1968 he joined Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page and bass player John Paul Jones to form Led Zeppelin, which went on to become one of the most legendary rock bands of all time.

They released their self-titled debut album in 1969 and went on to release eight studio albums, featuring such classic tunes as “Stairway to Heaven,” “Kashmir,” “Dazed and Confused” and “Good Times Bad Times."

Bonham was a member of Led Zeppelin until his death on September 25, 1980, at the age of 32. Led Zeppelin disbanded following his death, although the remaining members did reunite a few times — the last time in 2007 at the Ahmet Ertegun tribute concert at the O2 Arena in London, with Bonham’s son, Jason Bonham, behind the drum kit.

And music fans will soon be learning a lot more about Led Zeppelin. It was recently announced that Sony Pictures Classics had acquired Becoming Led Zeppelin, the first authorized documentary about the group, with plans for a theatrical release.

