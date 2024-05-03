On This Day, May 3, 1976: Paul McCartney launched first US tour in 10 years

By Jill Lances
On This Day, May 3, 1976…
Paul McCartney launched his first tour of the U.S. in ten years, this time with his band Wings. His previous U.S. tour was in 1966 with The Beatles.
The North American leg of the Wings Over America World tour kicked off in Forth Worth, Texas, and wrapped with a three-night stand at the Forum in Inglewood, California, from June 21-23.
The tour had McCartney & Wings performing such songs as “Jet,” “Band on the Run,” “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Live and Let Die,” and “Silly Love Songs,” along with Beatles classics like “Yesterday,” “Lady Madonna,” “The Long and Winding Road” and “Blackbird.”

Wings Over America, a triple live album recorded during the tour, was released in December 1976.

