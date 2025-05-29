On This Day, May 29, 1971: The Rolling Stones hit #1 with 'Brown Sugar'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, May 29, 1971 ...

The Rolling Stones hit #1 with "Brown Sugar," the opening track and lead single from their ninth studio album, Sticky Fingers.

The tune, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, spent two weeks at #1 in the U.S., but failed to reach the top spot in the U.K., peaking at #2.

Previously a staple at The Stones' live shows, in 2021 the band announced they’d be removing the song from their set list, reportedly due to the tune’s controversial lyrics.

