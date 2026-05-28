On This Day, May 28, 2007: The Police reunited for first tour in over 20 years

On This Day, May 28, 2007 …

The Police launched their reunion tour at General Motors Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band, was the first time Sting, Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers had toured together since 1986.

The band treated the crowd to a hits-filled set that included such songs as “Message in a Bottle,” “Don’t Stand So Close To Me,” “Roxanne,” “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” “Every Breath You Take” and more.

The tour hit North America, Europe, the U.K., Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, before wrapping Aug. 7 in New York City. It earned over $360 million making it one of the highest grossing tours of all time.

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