On This Day, May 16, 1966: The Beach Boys released 'Pet Sounds'

On This Day, May 16, 1966 ...

The Beach Boys released their 11th studio album, Pet Sounds, a critical hit that's often considered one of the best albums of all time.

The album was recorded a year after Brian Wilson quit touring and suffered a breakdown in 1964; he's said that he considers Pet Sounds "probably the best album I ever did."

Pet Sounds featured such classic Beach Boys songs as "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "God Only Knows," "Sloop John B" and more.

The album peaked at #10 on the Billboard Album chart, has been certified Platinum by the RIAA and in 2004 was chosen by the Library of Congress for inclusion in the National Recording Registry.

In June 2024, Pet Sounds was released with a new mix in Dolby Atmos, courtesy of music producer Giles Martin, son of Beatles producer George Martin.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.