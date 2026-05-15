On This Day, May 15, 1982: Asia hits #1 with their self-titled debut album

On This Day, May 15, 1982 …

British rock super group Asia – made up of King Crimson’s John Wetton, YES’ Steve Howe and Geoff Downes, and Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s Carl Palmer – went to #1 their self-titled debut album.

The album, which spent nine weeks atop the Billboard 200 Albums chart, featured the lead-off single "Heat of the Moment," which peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went to #1 on the Mainstream Rock chart. Another single, "Only Time Will Tell," peaked at #17 on the Hot 100.

Asia would go on to be the #1 album in the U.S. for 1982, and was certified four-times Platinum by the RIAA.

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