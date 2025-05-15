On This Day, May 15, 1965: Bob Dylan scored his first top-40 hit

By Jill Lances

On This Day, May 15, 1965 ...

Bob Dylan scored his first top-40 hit when "Subterranean Homesick Blues" peaked at #39 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The tune was the lead-off single to Dylan's fifth studio album, Bring It All Back Home, which featured future Dylan classics "Mr. Tambourine Man," "Maggie's Farm" and "It's All Over Now, Baby Blue."

It didn’t take long for Dylan to best that chart appearance, however. By September of that year he had a #2 hit with "Like A Rolling Stone."

