On This Day, May 14, 1988: Surviving members of Led Zeppelin reunited for Atlantic's 40th anniversary concert

By Jill Lances

On This Day, May 14, 1988 ...

The surviving members of Led ZeppelinRobert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones — reunited to perform at the Atlantic Records 40th anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. They were backed on drums by Jason Bonham, the son of their late drummer John Bonham.

The set included Zeppelin hits "Kashmir," "Heartbreaker," "Whole Lotta Love," "Misty Mountain Hop" and "Stairway to Heaven."

Other artists who performed at the concert included Genesis, Wilson Pickett, Paul Rodgers, Yes, Bee Gees, Foreigner and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Zeppelin reunited for the final time in December 2007 at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert at the O2 Arena in London, again with Jason Bonham on drums. That performance was released as a movie in theaters and on DVD in 2012 with an accompanying album.

