On This Day, May 12, 2017: U2 kicks off 'The Joshua Tree' 30th anniversary tour

On This Day, May 12, 2017…

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their #1 album The Joshua Tree, U2 kicked off a world tour in Vancouver, Canada.

The tour had the band playing the 1987 album in order in its entirety, which included the live debut of the track "Red Hill Mining Town."

The tour hit North America, Europe and South America, and then U2 came back in 2019 to bring the tour to Oceana and Asia.

The 2017 leg grossed $317 million and was the highest grossing tour globally, selling more than 2.71 million tickets from 51 shows.

