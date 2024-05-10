On This Day, May 10, 1960: U2 frontman Bono was born in Dublin, Ireland

U2 released their first album, Boy, in 1980. The follow-up, 1983's War, propelled them to stardom thanks to hit singles "Sunday Bloody Sunday" and "Pride (In The Name of Love)."
The band has gone on to release 15 studio albums and win 22 Grammys, including Album of the Year for 1987's The Joshua Tree. They've sold between 150 million and 170 million records and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005 in their first year of eligibility.
In November 2022, Bono released his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.
And in September 2023, U2 became the first band to headline the state-of-the-art Sphere in Las Vegas, playing 40 shows of their residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.
