On This Day, March 8, 2016: The “fifth Beatle,” Sir George Martin, dies at age 90

On This Day, March 8, 2016...

Legendary music producer Sir George Martin, often referred to as the “fifth Beatle,” passed away at age 90.

With a career that spanned more than six decades, Martin produced all but one of The Beatles' albums, including 1967's Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, which became the first rock album to win the Grammy for Album of the Year.

Martin won six Grammys throughout his career and had 23 #1 singles in the U.S. In addition to The Beatles, he produced works by such artists as Elton John, Jeff Beck, Kenny Rogers, Cheap Trick and others.

Among his many honors, Martin was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 and received a knighthood in 1996.

Martin’s son, Giles Martin, has continued to work with The Beatles, and recently produced their final song, “Now and Then,” which uses vocals Lennon recorded on a demo in the late '70s, along with guitar the late George Harrison recorded in the mid-'90s, and new recordings from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

The tune debuted at #1 in the U.K. and #7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.