On This Day, March 7, 1970: Simon & Garfunkel hit #1 with 'Bridge Over Troubled Water'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, March 7, 1970…

Simon & Garfunkel hit #1 with their fifth and final studio album, Bridge Over Troubled Water.

The album featured such iconic Simon & Garfunkel tunes as the title track, “The Boxer,” “The Only Living Boy in New York,” and “Cecilia.”

With Garfunkel concentrating on an acting career, Simon wrote all the songs on the album, with the exception of a cover of the Everly Brothers' "Bye Bye Love."

The album went on to become a massive hit and spent 10 weeks at #1. It also sold 25 million copies, and went on to win six Grammy Awards, including album of the year.

