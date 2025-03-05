On This Day, March 5, 2023: Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington dies at 71

By Jill Lances

On This Day, March 5, 2023…

Gary Rossington, guitarist for Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd, passed away at the age of 71.

Rossington, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2006, was the last remaining original member of Skynyrd's lineup.

Rossington played guitar on many of the band's biggest hits, including "Simple Man" and "Sweet Alabama," both of which he co-wrote with Ronnie Van Zant, as well as "Tuesday's Gone." He also played slide guitar on Lynyrd Skynyrd's signature tune "Free Bird."

Rossington was one of the passengers who survived the October, 20, 1977, Mississippi plane crash that took the lives of Lynyrd Skynyrd members Ronnie Van Zant, Steve and Cassie Gaines and three others. He broke both his arms, legs, wrists, ankles and pelvis in the crash.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!