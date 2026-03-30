On This Day, March 30, 1985: Phil Collins hits #1 with 'One More Night'

On This Day, March 30, 1985 …

Phil Collins hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "One More Night," the first single from his third studio album, No Jacket Required, which went to #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

The song spent two weeks at #1, before being knocked out by the all-star charity single “We Are the World.”

The track was one of seven solo #1 hits for Collins. Others include: “Another Day in Paradise,” “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now),” “Two Hearts,” “Groovy Kind of Love,” “Separate Lives” and “Sussudio.”

Collins is currently nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. He was inducted in 2010 as a member of Genesis.

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