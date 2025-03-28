On This Day, March 28, 1976: Phil Collins made his US live debut as Genesis lead singer

Phil Collins made his U.S. live debut as Genesis' lead singer on the band's first tour since Peter Gabriel's departure.

Gabriel announced his departure from Genesis in August 1975, following the tour in support of their sixth studio album, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway. The first tour without him was in support of The Trick of Tail, with Genesis performing across North America and Europe.

Interestingly, on March 28, 1996, exactly 20 years after he made his live debut as frontman, Collins announced he too was leaving Genesis to focus on solo work and movie soundtracks.

That break lasted almost nine years, with Genesis launching a reunion tour in 2007. The band wrapped their final tour, The Last Domino? tour, on March 26, 2022, in London.

