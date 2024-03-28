On This Day, March 28, 2005: U2 launched the Vertigo tour in San Diego

On This Day, March 28, 2005…

U2 kicked off their Vertigo tour at the iPayOne Center in San Diego, California.

The North American portion of the tour consisted of two legs. The first was made up of 28 sold-out arena shows, wrapping May 28 in Boston, and the second, consisting of 50 sold-out shows, launched September 12 in Toronto and wrapped December 19 in Portland.

The band performed on an ellipse-shaped stage surrounded with fans on both the inside and outside. The stage also featured see-through LED lighting that hung behind and to the side of the stage.

The tour followed the release of U2's 2004 album, How To Dismantle and Atomic Bomb, with the set list including album cuts "Vertigo," "Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own" and "City of Blinding Lights," and classic tunes like "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," "One," "Mysterious Ways" and more.

The tour wound up being the top earning tour of 2005, grossing $260 million.

