On This Day, March 26, 1948: Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler was born

On This Day, March 26, 1948…

Steven Victor Tallarico, who went on to become Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, was born in New York City.

Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and guitarist Ray Tabano formed Aerosmith in Boston in 1970; Brad Whitford replaced Tabano in 1971. They released their self-titled debut in 1973, featuring the tune "Dream On," which went on to be one of their signature songs.

Aerosmith has had nine top 10 albums, two of which went to #1: 1993's Get a Grip and 1997's Nine Lives. They also had eight top 10 singles, including one #1 song, 1998's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" from the movie Armageddon. Other classic Aerosmith tunes include "Sweet Emotion," "Walk This Way" and "Love in an Elevator."

Aerosmith was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, and in 2012, Tyler and Perry were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Aerosmith kicked off their final tour, the Peace Out tour, in September of 2023, but after only a few shows, it was postponed after Tyler fractured his larynx. The band would eventually cancel the tour and retire from touring due to Tyler’s vocal issues.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.