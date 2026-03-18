On This Day, March 18, 2002: Talking Heads, Tom Petty, the Ramones inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

On This Day, March 18, 2002…

Talking Heads, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, and the Ramones were among the acts inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in a ceremony held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.

Talking Heads were inducted by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ frontman Anthony Keidis, with the band – David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison - reuniting for their first performance together since 1984. They performed "Life During Wartime," "Psycho Killer," and "Burning Down the House."

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers were inducted by Jakob Dylan, and the band performed "Mary Jane’s Last Dance" and "American Girl."

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder handled induction duties for the Ramones, with Green Day performing "Teenage Lobotomy," "Rockaway Beach" and "Blitzkrieg Bop" in tribute to the punk rockers.

The night’s other honorees included Isaac Hayes, Brenda Lee and Gene Pitney.

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