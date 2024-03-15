On This Day, March 15, 1976: KISS releases their fourth album, 'Destroyer'

On This Day, March 15, 1976…

KISS released their fourth studio album, Destroyer, which included such future classics as "Detroit Rock City," "Shout It Out Loud," "God of Thunder" and the ballad "Beth," which became their first top-10 single.

The album peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Album chart, making it the third consecutive KISS record to make the top 40.

Within a year, Destroyer was certified Platinum by the RIAA, making it the band's first Platinum record; it was eventually certified double Platinum.

KISS wrapped the end of their touring career with two shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden in December. They revealed they are working on a new avatar show that’s set to debut in 2027.

