On This Day, March 12, 1971: The Allman Brothers Band headlines iconic shows at the Fillmore East

On This Day, March 12, 1971…

The Allman Brothers Band kicked off a two night stand at the Fillmore East in New York City.

The shows were recorded and later released as the double live album At Fillmore Live, which featured extended jams of such Allman Brothers tunes as "Whipping Post," "You Don't Love Me" and "In Memory of Elizabeth Reed."

The album became a breakthrough hit for the band, with many critics considering it one of the best live albums of all time. It peaked at #13 on the Billboard Albums chart and went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

In 2004, At Fillmore East was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

The music of the Allman Brothers Band will be celebrated with two shows, dubbed The Brothers, at New York's Madison Square Garden, April 15 and 16. It will feature will feature ABB founding member Jaimoe, along with band members Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge, Marc Quiñones and Chuck Leavell. Joining them will be Joe Russo on drums, Reese Wynans on keyboards and Isaac Eady on drums.

