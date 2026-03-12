On This Day, March 12, 2007: R.E.M., Patti Smith & Van Halen are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

On This Day, March 12, 2007 ...

R.E.M., Patti Smith and Van Halen were among the artists inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.

R.E.M. was inducted by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder. The band reunited with original drummer Bill Berry, who had left the group in 1997, to perform three songs "Gardening at Night," "Man on the Moon" and "Begin the Begin." They also performed a cover of The Stooges' "I Wanna Be Your Dog," with Smith.

Rage Against the Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha handled the induction duties for Smith, who took the stage to perform a cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter.” Her track “People Have the Power” was performed as part of the night’s all-star jam.

Van Halen was inducted by the band Velvet Revolver. Although all members of the band, including both frontmen David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar, were inducted, only Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony attended the ceremony. Velvet Revolver performed “Ain’t Talkin’ 'Bout Love,” while Hagar and Anthony performed “Why Can’t This Be Love” with band leader Paul Shaffer.

Others inducted at the ceremony include Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five and The Ronettes.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.