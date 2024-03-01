On This Day, March 1, 1995: R.E.M.’s Bill Berry suffers brain aneurysm onstage

By Jill Lances
On This Day, March 1, 1995 …
R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry collapsed onstage at the Patinoire Auditorium in Lausanne, Switzerland, after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The band was on tour in support of their ninth studio album, Monster. It was their first tour in six years.

Berry underwent surgery and R.E.M. wound up canceling the rest of the tour's European leg. He was able to rejoin them once the tour resumed in the United States in May of that year.
It wound up being Berry’s last tour with R.E.M. He announced his departure from the group in October 1997, and R.E.M. continued on as a three piece. They would eventually announce their breakup in 2011.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!