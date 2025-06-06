On This Day, June 6, 1993: 'The Who’s Tommy' wins five Tony awards

On This Day, June 6, 1993 ...

The Broadway musical adaption of The Who's Tommy won five awards at the 47th annual Tony Awards.

Based on the band's 1969 album and 1975 film of the same name, the musical earned a best original score Tony for The Who's Pete Townshend, as well as best direction of a musical for Des McAnuff. In total it was nominated for 10 Tonys, including best musical, losing out to Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The Who's Tommy opened on Broadway on April 22, 1993, and closed on June 17, 1995, after 899 performances. It was also staged in Canada, Germany and the U.K.

A new reimagining of the musical opened at the Nederlander Theatre in New York in 2024, but closed after only four months. It was nominated for a Tony for best revival of a musical.

