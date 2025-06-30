On This Day, June 30, 2007: R.E.M. kicks off five-night residency in Dublin

On This Day, June 30, 2007…

R.E.M. kicked off a five night residency in Dublin, Ireland, which was billed as a "working rehearsal" for their 14th studio album Accelerate.

The shows took place at the Olympia Theatre, and featured live debuts of songs off that album, many of which were still considered a work in progress.

Throughout the five nights they also played several songs they hadn’t performed live in decades.

In 2009, R.E.M. released a live album Live at The Olympia, featuring performances from the five nights of shows. The two-CD release featured 39 songs, and included an accompanying DVD with a documentary, This Is Now a Show, about the residency.

