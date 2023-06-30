On This Day, June 30, 1973: George Harrison bumps Paul McCartney out of the #1 spot on the Hot 100

By Jill Lances

On this Day, June 30, 1973...

George Harrison hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)," from his #1 album Living in the Material World.

The song actually bumped Paul McCartney & Wings' hit "My Love" from the top spot, pushing it to down to #2. It marked the first and only time that two former Beatles held the top two spots on that chart.

“Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” was one of three Harrison songs to hit #1 over the course of his solo career. The other two were “Got My Mind Set on You” in 1987 and “My Sweet Lord/Isn't It a Pity” in 1970.

