On This Day, June 3, 1995: Bryan Adams tops the chart with 'Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, June 3, 1995…

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman" from the soundtrack to the Johnny Depp/Marlon Brando film Don Juan DeMarco.

The song, which also appeared on Adams' 1996 album 18 Til I Die, spent five weeks in the top spot.

The tune went on to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song, but lost out to the Pocahontas track "Colors of the Wind."

"Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman" was one of four chart toppers Adams would have in the U.S. over the course of his career. The others were "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You," "All for Love," which featured Sting and Rod Stewart, and "Heaven."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!