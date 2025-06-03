On This Day, June 3, 1995: Bryan Adams tops the chart with 'Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman'

On This Day, June 3, 1995…

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman" from the soundtrack to the Johnny Depp/Marlon Brando film Don Juan DeMarco.

The song, which also appeared on Adams' 1996 album 18 Til I Die, spent five weeks in the top spot.

The tune went on to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song, but lost out to the Pocahontas track "Colors of the Wind."

"Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman" was one of four chart toppers Adams would have in the U.S. over the course of his career. The others were "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You," "All for Love," which featured Sting and Rod Stewart, and "Heaven."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.