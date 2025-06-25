On This Day, June 25, 2023: Elton John headlines the UK’s Glastonbury Festival

By Jill Lances

On This Day, June 25, 2023…

Elton John headlined the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival, which was the final U.K. show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

This was Elton’s first ever time headlining Glastonbury, and he treated the crowd to a set filled with hits, including "Bennie and the Jets," "Daniel," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," "Your Song," "Candle in the Wind," and more, wrapping the night with "Rocket Man."

Elton was also joined by several guests including The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Stephen Sanchez, Jacob Lusk and Rina Sawayama.

While the concert was billed as Elton's final U.K show, that didn't turn out to be true. In March, he headlined a special concert at London's Royal Albert Hall with Brandi Carlile.

The 2025 Glastonbury Festival kicks off Wednesday, with Neil Young and Rod Stewart among the performers.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

