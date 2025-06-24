On This Day, June 24, 1995: Neil Young steps in for an ailing Eddie Vedder at San Francisco concert

By Jill Lances

On This Day, June 24, 1995…

After Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder got sick with a stomach flu, rocker Neil Young stepped in to headline the Seattle band's concert at the Polo Fields at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California.

Vedder performed about seven songs before he told the crowd he was sick, introducing Young, who then performed with the rest of the band.

Young treated the crowd to such classic tunes as "The Needle and the Damage Done," "Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black,)" "Down By the River," "Cortez the Killer" and more, wrapping the show with his iconic hit "Rockin’ in the Free World."

The concert happened a few days before Young and Pearl Jam released the collaborative album Mirror Ball, which peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.  That December, Pearl Jam released the EP Merkin Ball featuring two songs recorded with Young, that were left off of Mirror Ball.

