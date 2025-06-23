On This Day, June 23, 1980: The Rolling Stones released 'Emotional Rescue'

By Jill Lances

The Rolling Stones released their 15th studio album, Emotional Rescue.

The album was recorded in Nassau, Bahamas, and Paris, with additional work completed in New York City.

Emotional Rescue hit #1 on the Billboard 200, as well as in several other countries, including the U.K., Canada and Sweden.

The album’s title track was a top-10 hit in the U.S., peaking at #9. A second single, "She’s So Cold," was a top-40 hit.

The album was certified double Platinum in the U.S.

