On This Day, June 21, 1944: The Kinks’ Ray Davies is born

By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale

On This Day, June 21, 1944…

Raymond Douglas Davies, better known as Ray Davies, was born in Fortis Green, London. He and his brother Dave Davies, formed The Kinks in 1963, releasing their self-titled debut in 1964.

The band went on to release 24 albums, including 1966's Face to Face, 1970's Lola Versus Powerman and more, with hit songs like 1964's "You Really Got Me," which reached the Top 10 in the U.S, and 1970's "Lola." Their biggest chart hits included 1965's "Tired of Waiting For You" and 1983's "Come Dancing," which both peaked at #6.

In 1990, Ray Davies and the rest of The Kinks were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He was knighted in 2017.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

