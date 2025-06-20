On This Day, June 20, 1978: Foreigner releases their sophomore album 'Double Vision'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, Jun 20, 1978…

Foreigner released their second studio album, Double Vision, which peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

The album featured such future Foreigner classics as the title track, which spent two weeks at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "Hot Blooded,"  which went to #3.

The album was the last with the band's original bassist Ed Gagliardi, who was replaced by Rick Wills.

Double Vision was a huge commercial success for Foreigner, and went Platinum just a week after release. It has since been certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA.

