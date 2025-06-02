On This Day, June 2, 1941: Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is born

On This Day, June 2, 1941...

Drummer Charlie Watts was born in London, England.

After getting his start playing blues and jazz, Watts joined The Rolling Stones in 1963, and remained with the group for 58 years until his death.

Watts, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are the only three members of the band who appear on every Stones album. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 1989.

Watts played his final show with the Stones on August 30, 2019. It was announced in August, 2021 that he was going to sit out of the Stones’ No Filter tour due to heart surgery. He passed away on August 24, 2021, at the age of 80.

Watts posthumously appeared on The Rolling Stones' 2023 album Hackney Diamonds. His drumming was featured on two songs, "Mess It Up" and "Live by the Sword," which were recorded in 2019.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.