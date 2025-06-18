On This Day, June 18, 2015: Van Morrison, Jerry Garcia celebrated at Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

By Jill Lances

On This Day, June 18, 2015…

Van Morrison and the late Jerry Garcia were celebrated at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction gala in New York City.

Morrison, known for writing such songs as "Gloria," "Brown Eyed Girl," "Moondance" and more, was honored with the Johnny Mercer Award for songwriting excellence at the ceremony. He was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003.

Michael Bublé honored Morrison at the ceremony with a performance of "Moondance."

Garcia, who passed away in 1995, and his Grateful Dead songwriting partner Robert Hunter were inducted into the Hall of Fame. Country star Zac Brown performed "Casey Jones" in celebration of the pair, while Hunter was on hand to perform "Ripple."

Cyndi Lauper, Linda Perry, Toby Keith, Willie Dixon and Bobby Braddock were among the other inductees that year.

