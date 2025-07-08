On This Day, July 8, 2023: Elton John wraps his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Sweden

Elton John wrapped the final show of Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Stockholm, Sweden. The tour, which Elton said would be his last, launched in September 2018.

The final show featured performances of such classic Elton tunes as "Bennie and the Jets," "Candle in the Wind," "Good Bye Yellow Brick Road," "Rocket Man," "Your Song" and more.

It also featured an appearance by Coldplay via a live video link up from their concert in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The tour consisted of 330 shows and entertained more than 6.25 million fans across the globe. It grossed more than $900 million.

And while this was the end of Elton's final tour, it hasn't stopped him from performing. Since the concert in Sweden he's played several one-off shows, including a March concert at London's Royal Albert Hall with Brandi Carlile and in May, he played a benefit concert at San Diego's Petco Park.

