On This Day, July 7, 2007: The Police, Roger Waters & more perform at Live Earth concerts to combat climate change

By Jill Lances

On This Day, July 7, 2007...

The Live Earth concerts to battle climate change took place at various venues across the world, including New Jersey, Tokyo, Rome, London, Washington, D.C. and more.

The concerts featured more than 150 acts, with The Police closing the show at Giants Stadium in New Jersey.

Other artists on that bill included Roger Waters, Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews Band, Melissa Etheridge and more.

Meanwhile, in London, Foo Fighters, Beastie Boys, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Duran Duran and more headlined the concert at Wembley Stadium.

The concerts were broadcast globally via TV, radio and online streaming, setting a then new record for online entertainment, with over 15 million streams

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!