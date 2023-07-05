On This Day, July 5, 2015: The Grateful Dead play what is billed as their final show

By Jill Lances

On This Day, July 5, 2015…

The Grateful Dead played the final show of a three-night stand at Chicago's Soldier Field, featuring special guests Bruce Hornsby and Trey Anastasio.

The show was billed as the final time Bob WeirPhil LeshMickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann would perform together, but that fall, Kreutzmann, Hart and Weir formed Dead & Company, with guitarist John Mayer. They initially announced just one show, but went on to tour the country and would subsequently go on to tour each summer.

Dead & Company, without Kreutzmann, is currently on what they are billing as their Final Tour. The trek wraps with a three-night stand in San Francisco, July 14-16.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

