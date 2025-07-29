On This Day, July 29, 2014: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release what would be their final album

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers released their 13th studio album Hypnotic Eye, which would wind up being their final album.

Although it didn't contain any hit singles, the album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, making it the only Petty album, either solo or with the Heartbreakers, to hit #1.

Singles released from the record include "American Dream Plan B," "Red River" and "U Get Me High.”

The album earned a Grammy nod in 2015 for best rock album, but lost to Beck's Morning Phase.

Although they never made another album, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers remained active and continued to tour together until Petty’s death in 2017.

