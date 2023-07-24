On This Day, July 24, 1978: The 'Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band' movie opens in theaters

By Jill Lances

On This Day, July 24, 1978…

The all-star movie musical Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, inspired by The Beatles' classic album, opened in theaters to mostly negative reviews from critics.

The movie featured music from The Beatles album, and a cast of music superstars including Peter FramptonThe Bee GeesAerosmithEarth, Wind & FireAlice Cooper and more, although no Beatles actually appeared on the film.

Despite the bad reviews, the movie was a minor success financially, grossing over $20 million, with a budget of just $13 mil. Regardless, it is still remembered as a huge flop.

