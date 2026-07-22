On This Day, July 22, 1977…

Elvis Costello released his debut album, My Aim Is True, in the U.K. produced by musician Nick Lowe.

The album was released to critical acclaim, and included future Costello classics, “Alison” and “(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes."

When it was released in the U.S. that November, it contained an additional track, “Watching the Detective,” which became the album's first hit, peaking at #15 in the U.K.

While the album was recorded with the backing band Clover, they were uncredited on the record. Before the album’s actual release though, Costello formed a new band, The Attractions, which included musician Steve Nieve, who Costello continues to play with to this day.

Costello has gone on to release 32 studio albums, his last being 2022's The Boy Named If.

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