On This Day, July 2, 2001: Liverpool renames Speke Airport to honor John Lennon

On This Day, July 2, 2001 ...

Twenty-one years after his death, Liverpool renamed Speke Airport after the late Beatle John Lennon, who was born and raised in the U.K. city.

Now known as Liverpool John Lennon Airport, the international airport was the first in the U.K. to be named after an individual.

The airport features a 7-foot-tall bronze statue of the rock legend, with the "Imagine" lyric "above us, only sky" painted on the airport’s roof. It also features a "Yellow Submarine" work of art, and an exhibit of photos of The Beatles in India.

