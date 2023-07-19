On This Day, July 19, 1986: Genesis lands at #1 with “Invisible Touch”

By Jill Lances

On This Day, July 19, 1986…

Genesis landed their first and only #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Invisible Touch," the title track of the band's 13th studio album.

The tune was the first of five consecutive Top 5 singles from the band; the others being “Land of Confusion,” and “Throwing it All Away,” which both went to #4, and “In Too Deep” and “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight,” which both went to #3.

Interestingly, the week "Invisible Touch" was at #1, Genesis' former frontman Peter Gabriel was just behind them at #2 with "Sledgehammer," which eventually went to #1 a week later.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

