On This Day, July 19, 1986: Genesis lands at #1 with “Invisible Touch”

On This Day, July 19, 1986…

Genesis landed their first and only #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Invisible Touch," the title track of the band's 13th studio album.

The tune was the first of five consecutive Top 5 singles from the album; the others being “Land of Confusion,” and “Throwing it All Away,” which both went to #4, and “In Too Deep” and “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight,” which both went to #3.

Invisible Touch was a hugely successful album for Genesis, with more than 6 million copies sold in the U.S. It peaked at #3 on the Billboard Album chart.

Interestingly, the week “Invisible Touch” was at #1, Genesis’ former frontman Peter Gabriel was just behind them at #2 with “Sledgehammer,” which eventually went to #1 a week later.

