On This Day, July 13, 1985: The star-studded Live Aid charity concerts were held in London and Philadelphia

On This Day, July 13, 1985…

The star-studded Live Aid charity concerts were held simultaneously at Wembley Stadium in London and JFK Stadium in Philadelphia.

Organized by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, the concerts featured performances by Queen, David Bowie, U2, Sting, The Who, Elton John, Paul McCartney and many others in London, while the Philadelphia lineup included Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Mick Jagger and a Led Zeppelin reunion.

Phil Collins performed at both venues, flying aboard the Concorde from London to Philadelphia, and traveling to and from each stadium by helicopter.

Together, the concerts raised money for African famine relief. They were broadcast around the world to an estimated audience of more than 1 billion people across 150 nations.

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