On This Day, July 11, 1959: Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Richie Sambora was born

On This Day, July 11, 1959…

Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

Sambora joined Bon Jovi in 1983, replacing the band’s original guitarist Dave Sabo, after he left the band to form Skid Row. Sambora was responsible for co-writing such Bon Jovi hits as “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Livin’ on a Prayer,” and more.

Sambora appeared on 12 Bon Jovi albums, his last being 2013's What About Now. He left the band in 2013 prior to a concert in Calgary, Canada.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Bon Jovi in 2018 and reunited with the band for the induction. It was his last time performing with the members of Bon Jovi.

Outside of Bon Jovi, Sambora has released three solo albums, the last being 2012's Aftermath of the Lowdown.

Sambora recently participated in Hulu's Bon Jovi documentary, Thank You Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story, although in an interview he described the doc as Jon's project and perspective.

