On This Day, July 11, 1975: Fleetwood Mac release their first album with Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks

On This Day, July 11, 1975…

Fleetwood Mac released their self-titled 10th studio album, often referred to as The White Album. The record was the band's first release with Lindsey Buckingham on guitar and Stevie Nicks on vocals.

The album, their second self-titled release following their 1968 debut, went to #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart but took a long time to get there, peaking in the top spot 58 weeks after it first entered the chart.

It featured three hit singles: “Over My Head,” and the future classics “Rhiannon” and “Say You Love Me," the latter two of which just narrowly missed the Top 10.

The White Album went on to be certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA.

