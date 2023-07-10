On This Day, July 10, 1965: The Rolling Stones score their first U.S. #1

By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale

On This Day, July 10, 1965...

The Rolling Stones scored their first U.S. #1 single with "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," from their fourth studio album, Out of Our Heads.

Guitarist Keith Richards, who famously wrote the track's iconic riff in his sleep, didn't think it was strong enough to be a single, but it's since become one of the world's most popular songs.

In fact, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2006 it was chosen by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

Following “Satisfaction,” the Stones went on to have seven more #1 singles.

