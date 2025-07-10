On This Day, July 10, 2010: Roger Waters reunites with Pink Floyd bandmate David Gilmour

On This Day, July 10, 2010…

Roger Waters joined his Pink Floyd bandmate David Gilmour at a benefit concert for the Hoping Foundation in Oxfordshire, England.

The performance was the first time the two had performed together since 2005’s Live 8 concert, which was the first time in 24 years that Waters performed with the members of Pink Floyd.

Waters and Gilmour performed four songs at the benefit, including Pink Floyd classics "Wish You Were Here," "Comfortably Numb" and "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2."

Gilmour would go on to return the favor in May 2011 performing "Comfortably Numb" with Waters at his performance at The Wall in London. Pink Floyd's Nick Mason also made an appearance, playing tambourine on "Outside the Wall," with Gilmour on mandolin.

It would be the last time Waters and Gilmour performed together.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.